Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in RingCentral by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total value of $216,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,288,842.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,265 shares of company stock worth $74,735,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.22.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $338.98 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $350.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

