Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.