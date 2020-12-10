Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,396 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after acquiring an additional 386,100 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.62.

SYF stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.