Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,984 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

