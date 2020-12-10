Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,282 shares of company stock worth $19,846,384 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

