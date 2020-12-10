Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $121.69 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

