Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 241.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $318.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $338.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.74 and a 200-day moving average of $282.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

