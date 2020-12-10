Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,331 shares of company stock worth $1,675,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average is $158.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

