Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after buying an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

