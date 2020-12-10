Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,225 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $97,621,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Shares of MPWR opened at $308.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,108,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $3,074,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,728,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,929,509 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

