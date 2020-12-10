Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 544 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

