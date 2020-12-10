Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,422 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cintas worth $160,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cintas by 15.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Cintas by 60.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $354.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.64.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

