CNH Partners LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.16 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

