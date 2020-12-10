CNH Partners LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

