CNH Partners LLC Sells 41,267 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,267 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 422,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362,488 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

DSM stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

