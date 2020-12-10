Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CTBI opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

