Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.