Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

