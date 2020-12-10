Contrasting GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyliion and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 0 0 2.00 GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyliion currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.40%. Given GreenPower Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Hyliion.

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 27.60 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -390.20

Hyliion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

