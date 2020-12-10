Contrasting GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyliion and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyliion
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|GreenPower Motor
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyliion
|N/A
|6.94%
|0.13%
|GreenPower Motor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hyliion and GreenPower Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyliion
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.32 million
|N/A
|N/A
|GreenPower Motor
|$13.50 million
|27.60
|-$955,050.00
|($0.05)
|-390.20
Hyliion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
