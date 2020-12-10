Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

