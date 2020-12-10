CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $102.63.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $146.63 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,159 shares of company stock worth $40,066,722. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,630,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.