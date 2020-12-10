Critical Survey: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) versus UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

This table compares Stifel Financial and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.56 $448.40 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $58.66 million 12.11 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stifel Financial and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 2 1 1 0 1.75 UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.30%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 12.16% 14.66% 1.92% UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52%

Summary

Stifel Financial beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.