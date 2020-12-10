CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. TCF National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

