Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,620 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 197,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 67,759 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.82.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

