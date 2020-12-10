DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised DCC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $74.65 on Monday. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.