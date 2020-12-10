Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $203,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

