Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

