Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $83.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

