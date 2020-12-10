Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,479 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6,179.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

