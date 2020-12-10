Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $79,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,715.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

