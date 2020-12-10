DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.12. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

