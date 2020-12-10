Earnest Partners LLC Buys 413 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 425.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

