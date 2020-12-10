Earnest Partners LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,801.20.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,772.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,725.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,554.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179 shares of company stock worth $292,389. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.