Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $148.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,480,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

