EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 512,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of EOG Resources worth $137,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $583,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 275,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

