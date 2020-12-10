Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Etsy worth $127,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 10,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,472,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

