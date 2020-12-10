Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 367.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

