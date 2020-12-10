Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

WFC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

