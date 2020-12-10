Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

