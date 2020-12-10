Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,787 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lantheus by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $988.35 million, a PE ratio of 184.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.