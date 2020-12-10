Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 242.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

