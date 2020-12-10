Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,478,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

BR stock opened at $148.31 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

