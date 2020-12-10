Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

