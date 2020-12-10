Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

