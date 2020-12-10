Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 974 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 101.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

