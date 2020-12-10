Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,100 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

OZK stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.