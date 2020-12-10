Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,961 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

