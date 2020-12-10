Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Nucor stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.