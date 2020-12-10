Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $66.89.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

