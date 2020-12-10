Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 75.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,898,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.